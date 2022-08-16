Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash

A Germantown man died Sunday after collision involving his Ford Fusion and an Audi A4 on the Josiah Henson Parkway,

Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland.

Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m.

Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which was coming from the northbound Md. 355 ramp, struck a white Audi A4 that was going eastbound on the parkway.

Powell was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Audi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash can contact the department’s detectives at 240-773-6620.

See a map of the crash location below: