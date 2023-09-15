New report reveals ‘troubling failures’ in promotion of Montgomery Co. principal

A new report found that Montgomery County, Maryland, leaders knew a principal was under investigation for possible sexual harassment when they promoted him.

The summary of a new report concludes that leaders in Montgomery County, Maryland, knew a principal was under investigation for possible sexual harassment when they promoted him.

The report, put together by Baltimore-based law firm Jackson Lewis at the request of the county’s board of education, found significant and troubling failures by senior management.

A letter, summarizing the report’s findings, said Joel Beidleman was promoted to become the principal of Paint Branch High School while he was being investigated because “key decision makers did not exercise enough diligence to ascertain important details about the investigation.”

The letter with a summary of the report’s findings was released on the board’s social network X account, formerly known as Twitter.

In a letter to school leadership, Karla Silvestra, Montgomery County Board of Education President said the report findings “detail significant and troubling failures by senior management in MCPS.”

WTOP is seeking comment from the school system about the report’s findings.

The report summary said multiple members of the administration, who were part of the promotion process, knew that Beidleman was under an active investigation at the time of his promotion, but those officials “did not inquire about the specific nature of the allegations against Beidleman including their disposition.”

The letter also said those same administrators “failed to take any remedial action or promptly notify the Board once they knew specific details about the allegations.”

The report summary said key members of the school system’s leadership learned details about the investigation by July 19 but did not share that information with the board of education until Aug. 4.

The summary letter also suggests the school system promotion process does not have a mechanism to automatically identify whether a candidate for a promotion or a transfer is under investigation.

The report was also critical of the processes in place that allows someone to be promoted while under investigation. The letter said that these findings can be used by the school system to “develop a comprehensive corrective action plan.”

In addition, the report found that the school system did not formally investigate multiple anonymous complaints it received due to “long-standing practices and processes” that limited the school’s investigation only to “formal complaints,” meaning those that had been submitted on the proper paperwork.

The report concluded: “Many of those anonymous complaints contained sufficient details to enable MCPS to initiate a formal investigation.”

As many as 39 people including teachers in schools where Beidleman worked, accused him of bullying and sexual harassment, according to a Washington Post report.

The Jackson Lewis report authors said investigators interviewed nearly 60 current and former employees and collected over 30,000 documents.

