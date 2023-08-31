Suspect in Montgomery Co. TopGolf shooting arrested in Ocean City

Cyprian Nwaigwe, 28, faces charges following Tuesday's shooting that wounded two employees of a Montgomery County TopGolf driving range injured.

A man faces charges following a shooting earlier this week that wounded two employees of a Germantown TopGolf driving range, Montgomery County, Maryland police said.

Cyprian Nwaigwe, 28, was arrested inside an Ocean City, Maryland, hotel just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, by officers, with assistance of the Ocean City Police Department.

Nwaigwe has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and the use of a firearm in a violent crime.

Police said the Aug. 29 shooting at the golf range happened as the facility was closing for the night. Nwaigwe was told by a 23-year-old TopGolf security guard to leave the facility just after midnight Tuesday. He then proceeded to get into a fight with the employee, and then shot the security guard in his upper body, police said.

Another 18-year-old employee was shot in his leg before Nwaigwe fled the scene, according to police.

The two employees were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to life-threatening, according to police.

Nwaigwe is being held in custody in Montgomery County and awaiting a bong hearing.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.