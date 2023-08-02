2 TopGolf employees shot in Germantown

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting that injured two TopGolf employees in Germantown.

Two TopGolf employees in Germantown, Maryland, were hurt in a shooting early Tuesday morning, Montgomery County police said.

Officers responded to a call just after midnight on Tuesday morning at the TopGolf driving range in the 20100 block of Century Boulevard. Police did not say if the shooting took place inside or outside of the facility.

According to police, the driving range was closing when two men were shot, one in the leg and the other in his torso.

They were rushed to the hospital and are expected to make a recovery.

The suspect left the scene in an unknown vehicle. Police have yet to release a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County police.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

