Local chefs bring awareness to anti-Asian hate at food event in Silver Spring

"We want people to approach things with love and not hate." A Silver Spring event is about more than just good food. The Sunset Soiree aims to help stop hate against others.

“You can’t love our food and our culture, and then hate on the people,” said Kevin Tien, executive chef and culinary director of Doki Doki Hospitality.

Tien cofounded Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate with chef Tim Ma of downtown D.C.’s Any Day Now restaurant. AAPI refers to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Tien joins chef Ari Augenbaum, executive chef of Soul Taco, JewFro and Sear Burger restaurants, in raising awareness of what they said was an increase in hate speech and hate crimes.

“There’s power in numbers and power in speaking up for yourself,” Tien said.

Tien said he thinks that food is a great way to learn and respect other cultures.

“It’s like some people’s first insight into learning about someone else’s culture,” Tien said.

Augenbaum added the idea that food brings people together and helps them learn about cultural differences.

“Food is holidays. Food is sitting around the table with people and joining together and kind of looking past our differences,” Augenbaum said. “We want people to approach things with love and not hate.”

Augenbaum said their goal is to raise money for both Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate and CCI Health Services and raise awareness by bringing people together.

“We want to go back to that world where America is a melting pot, and we take everyone’s experiences and we take everything together,” Augenbaum said.

The event takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Silver Spring. Tickets cost $250 and can be purchased online.

“As a community health center, all that CCI does centers around making our community a better place,” said Jessica Wilson, chief strategy officer of CCI Health Services.

“This week, we are celebrating National Health Center Week,” she said. “It’s a great time to bring people together and show them what we do.”

