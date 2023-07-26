Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Stop or go? Clearing…

Stop or go? Clearing up confusion over traffic lights in Montgomery County

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

July 26, 2023, 10:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Remember Abuelina? She was the animated figure in Montgomery County’s public health campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her comforting guidance was credited with boosting vaccination rates among the Maryland county’s Spanish-speaking population.

She’s back and this time, Abuelina is helping Spanish-speaking pedestrians navigate traffic signals, called HAWK lights or pedestrian hybrid beacons. These activate only when a pedestrian pushes a button.

But Wade Holland, Montgomery County’s Vision Zero coordinator, said Wednesday that the signals can be a bit confusing.

He broke down how the signals work and explained what drivers should do when approaching them.

A pedestrian hybrid beacon or PHB. (Courtesy Montgomery County Government)

When the lights, with two up top and one at the bottom, are dark, drivers can proceed.

“Obviously, you want to check the crosswalks and make sure no one’s crossing even when the lights are off,” Holland said.

Assuming a pedestrian has hit the button, the bottom light will turn yellow.

“When it’s yellow, same as a traffic signal, get ready to stop,” he said. Then, the top two lights will turn solid red.

“As long as it’s a solid red, you’re not allowed as a driver to go through until that has gone completely inactive or dark again.”

Montgomery County currently has 20 PHBs installed throughout, and Holland said 20 more are in the pipeline.

The devices are not unique to Montgomery County. D.C. also has the signals, but Holland said they operate slightly differently.

If you’re in D.C., there’s a second phase in the red light sequence. It will go solid red, and drivers have to stop.

Then, the red lights will flash and, “You can kind of treat it like a stop sign at that point,” Holland said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up