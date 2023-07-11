Bethesda man found guilty but not criminally responsible in fatal 2022 stabbing

A Maryland man has been found guilty, but not criminally responsible, in the fatal stabbing of his stepfather in March 2022.

A Maryland man has been found guilty, but not criminally responsible, in the fatal stabbing of his stepfather in March 2022.

Sergio Koyangbo, 21, of Bethesda, was found guilty in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Monday for the stabbing death of his stepfather, 46-year-old David Beasley. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Being found not criminally responsible is Maryland’s version of an insanity plea, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s office.

In the case, the state of Maryland challenged the NCR finding, conducting it’s own independent evaluation of Koyangbo before coming to the same conclusion and conceding on the issue.

Koyangbo was committed to a medical facility with the Maryland Department of Health where he will remain pending future evaluations.

Last year, Beasley’s wife told officers Koyangbo stabbed his stepfather in the chest “unprovoked” after accusing Beasley of going through his internet search history.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.