380 housing units planned for former Cold War missile site in Gaithersburg

Formerly a Cold War missile site, a 14-acre property in Gaithersburg, Maryland, will become a new housing development that includes 380 multifamily residential units.

Once a relic of Cold War days gone by, a Maryland Nike missile site will soon host hundreds of residential units.

A 14-acre property on Muddy Branch Road in Gaithersburg, Maryland, got the green light from the city council on June 20 to proceed with a proposed development that includes 380 multifamily residential units.

The applicant, Muddy Branch Investments, LLC, submitted sketches of the plan that calls for four buildings up to five stories high and includes parking, green spaces and various amenities.

The development sits north of the Lakelands Ridge community and the Muddy Branch Square shopping center.

As reported by MoCo360, the plans don’t come without concern for Gaithersburg residents and the neighborhood’s homeowners association.

According to the Maryland Department of the Environment, the former defense missile launch site has barracks, out-buildings and three abandoned missile silos.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.