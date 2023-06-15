Select advanced math classes to go virtual in Montgomery County

Montgomery County students taking advanced math classes at select elementary schools in the county will be back online — the classes will only be offered virtually next year.

Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson Jessica Baxter told WTOP this applies to 4th and 5th graders who demonstrate a need for course advancement. The virtual classes will only happen in schools where fewer than 10 students are recommended for advanced mathematics.

“In many cases, the number of students who need this kind of acceleration is small and may not make up a full class. As a result, we work with schools to provide a variety of instructional models, including virtual instruction,” Baxter said.

She didn’t say which schools will be impacted.

MOCO360, which first reported the story, spoke to parents at Highland View Elementary School, who said they were informed by the principal earlier this month that advanced math would only be offered online because of the small class size and limited resources.

In May, following a tense and heated debate, the Montgomery County Council approved nearly $3.165 billion for the Montgomery County school system, which was less than the school system’s original budget request.

Council President Evan Glass emphasized that “this is the largest increase to MCPS since before the Great Recession” and makes up approximately half of the county’s tax supported budget.

