Police stick to upped presence in downtown Silver Spring following a father’s death

After someone attacked and killed 62-year-old Joe Reynolds in a Silver Spring parking garage Montgomery County police have increased their presence in the downtown area to protect residents.

The act of senseless violence that took the life of a Silver Spring father last year has led to changes police agree have made the victim’s community safer.

After someone attacked and killed 62-year-old Joe Reynolds in a Silver Spring, Maryland, parking garage just days before Christmas, Montgomery County police have been in the downtown area to protect residents. But instead of returning to routine patrol, police decided to make permanent the ramped-up patrol, which was initially a temporary plan for Silver Spring and Wheaton.

“We have recovered well over 400 firearms this year, mainly through our proactive traffic enforcement. And those are over 400 firearms that did not reach their destination that cannot demoralize a family,” said Capt. David Reed.

Reed is co-leading the safety efforts in Silver Spring, with overlapping 10-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week patrols and partnerships with Metro and state police.

“We have actually implemented a real-time crime center, a Violent Crime Information Center, where we’re monitoring a lot of activities through a lot of other access to cameras to address some of the crime issues, not only in the Silver Spring area but in our (patrol districts), such as Wheaton as an example. But we want to make sure that people know that we are committed to doing our very best,” said Chief of Police Marcus Jones during a news conference on Tuesday.

Reynolds’ killing remains unsolved, and police are asking for the public’s help to generate leads. He leaves behind a wife and three daughters. Officers agree that his death was tragic and senseless, but they are encouraged by the positive changes that have come in its wake.

“I can tell you, ever since this happened, you know, I stayed up several nights trying to brainstorm ways that we can make sure that this never happens again, that another family does not go through this again,” Reed said.

He said upcoming legislation to continue focusing on neighborhood safety would only help his officers’ efforts.