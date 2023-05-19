Man dead after shooting inside Wheaton Metro station

A man is dead after a Thursday night shooting inside the Wheaton Metro station in Montgomery County.

A man is dead after a Thursday night shooting inside the Wheaton Metro station in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said the 18-year-old man was shot inside the station just before 6 p.m.

“There was a confrontation between some individuals on the escalator, which led down to the platform, where shots were fired,” said Shiera Goff, director of public information for Montgomery County police. “The victim was part of that confrontation.”

Metro Transit Police Department initially said the shooting victim had been pronounced dead at the scene, but later said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In a statement Friday morning, police said he died at the hospital and the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said the confrontation began as a verbal one, but could not say what caused it and how many people were in the escalator. It is unclear if a train was on the platform at the time of the shooting. No suspects have been identified.

Police said no other bystanders at the station were injured in the shooting. “We are grateful that no one else was shot or killed during this incident,” Goff said.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.