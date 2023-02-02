Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 2 injured in Rockville,…

2 injured in Rockville, Md. skating rink crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 26, 2023, 10:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(Courtesy, Rockville City Police Department via Twitter.)

Police in Montgomery County said the driver and passenger who crashed into an ice skating rink Sunday evening had been hospitalized. No one else was injured.

The collision happened just before 5:25 p.m. near Maryland Avenue and Rockville Town Center.

Officers told WTOP that there were people on the ice but no pedestrians or skaters at the rink were injured.

WTOP’s Carlos Ramirez contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up