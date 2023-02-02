2 injured in Rockville, Md. skating rink crash

Police in Montgomery County said the driver and passenger who crashed into an ice skating rink Sunday evening had been hospitalized. No one else was injured.
Police in Montgomery County said the driver and passenger who crashed into an ice skating rink Sunday evening had been hospitalized. No one else was injured.
The collision happened just before 5:25 p.m. near Maryland Avenue and Rockville Town Center.
Officers told WTOP that there were people on the ice but no pedestrians or skaters at the rink were injured.
WTOP’s Carlos Ramirez contributed to this report.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.