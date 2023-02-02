2 injured in Rockville, Md. skating rink crash

Police in Montgomery County said the driver and passenger who crashed into an ice skating rink Sunday evening had been hospitalized. No one else was injured.

Police in Montgomery County said the driver and passenger who crashed into an ice skating rink Sunday evening had been hospitalized. No one else was injured.

The collision happened just before 5:25 p.m. near Maryland Avenue and Rockville Town Center.

Officers told WTOP that there were people on the ice but no pedestrians or skaters at the rink were injured.

WTOP’s Carlos Ramirez contributed to this report.