SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. school board…

Montgomery Co. school board OKs plan for virtual learning during snow days

Stetson Miller | stetson.miller@wtop.com

January 13, 2023, 11:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The board of education in Montgomery County, Maryland, approved a resolution on Thursday that gives its superintendent the option to switch to virtual learning on snow days.

“This would just give us another option to maintain instruction if we had a multi-day event,” said Brian Hull, chief operating officer for Montgomery County schools.

Under the plan, which still needs to be approved by the Maryland State Department of Education, the superintendent will have the discretion to switch to virtual learning on days when school buildings are closed due to inclement weather or days “that may interrupt regular in-person operations.”

Chief of District Operations Dana Edwards said the county would switch to virtual instruction if the district experienced a “multi-day event.” It would give students and parents 24 hours’ notice, and by noon the day before, that the school system would be switching to virtual learning.

However, not every snow day will be virtual, said Edwards.

“This does not replace the traditional snow day. However, it does provide us an option,” she said.

Montgomery County schools would inform students that they need to take devices home for virtual learning. The school system supplies Chromebooks and MiFi wireless routers to students without broadband internet access at home.

The resolution is similar to a virtual learning plan that Montgomery County schools had in place last year.

Other school districts in Maryland — including Prince George’s and Frederick counties — have also opted for the option to switch to virtual learning on snow days.

Stetson Miller

Stetson Miller is an anchor and reporter for WTOP. He has worked in TV newsrooms for the last several years in New York, Baltimore, Washington and Charleston, SC.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up