1 injured in shooting at Summit Hills apartment complex

WTOP Staff

January 1, 2023, 10:59 PM

Montgomery County police said one person was injured during a shooting at a Silver Spring, Maryland, apartment complex on New Year’s Day.

At around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting inside the Summit Hills apartment complex in the 8500 block of 16th Street near East-West Highway.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department told WTOP that an adult male victim was found inside the complex and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say there is no suspect in custody at this time, and officers believe this was an isolated incident.

Approximate location of shooting in Silver Spring:

WTOP’s Matt Small and Joshua Barlow contributed to this report.

