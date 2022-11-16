RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | NATO holds emergency talks | Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia | US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia
Fire dept: Building fire, explosion in Gaithersburg

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

November 16, 2022, 9:38 AM

Montgomery County, Maryland, fire department officials say they are responding to a fire and explosion at a building in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning.(Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
Montgomery County, Maryland, fire department officials say they are on the scene of a fire and explosion at a building in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning.

A fire department spokesman said on Twitter there are “heavy fire conditions” in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard near Rabbit Road.

Photos from the scene showed a row of partially collapsed three-story brick apartment buildings and piles of rubble.

This is a developing story. WTOP has a reporter headed to the scene. 

 

