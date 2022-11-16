Fire dept: Building fire, explosion in Gaithersburg

A fire department spokesman said on Twitter there are "heavy fire conditions" in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard near Rabbit Road.

Montgomery County fire department officials say they are responding to a fire and explosion at a building in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

Montgomery County, Maryland, fire department officials say they are on the scene of a fire and explosion at a building in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning.

Photos from the scene showed a row of partially collapsed three-story brick apartment buildings and piles of rubble.

This is a developing story. WTOP has a reporter headed to the scene.