‘Communication gap’ may have contributed to fatal Flower Branch Apts. explosion

The National Transportation Safety Board has determined a "communication gap might have resulted in missed opportunities to detect and repair the failure" in the basement natural gas system that caused the explosion at the Flower Branch Apartments in August 2016, killing seven people in Silver Spring, Maryland.

In opening remarks of a Tuesday NTSB board meeting in Washington, D.C., Chairman Robert Sumwalt said: “Six times in the weeks and months preceding the accident, residents reported that a natural gas smell, (was) reported to Kay Management. In each case, maintenance staff reported that they did not detect gas, or attributed the smell to the painting of apartments.”

Sumwalt said two weeks before the blast, a resident had called 911 to report the smell of gas, but Montgomery County Fire and Rescue department was unable to access the building’s meter room, and did not detect the gas.

Bruce Landsberg, vice chairman for the NTSB said “we missed a good opportunity,” when the fire department didn’t break down the door, after finding the meter room lock had recently been replaced.

Robert Hall, director of Railroad, Pipeline, and Hazardous Material Investigations said the fire department did not detect gas odors, and breaking down a door could have provided an ignition source.

On the night of the blast, the same resident smelled gas, intensifying as he walked downstairs toward the basement. Before he could call 911, the building exploded.

During the lengthy hearing, NTSB investigators will hear evidence, then vote on a probable cause and whether to approve the report.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wrote in a preliminary report in August 2017 they’d found a disconnected vent pipe in the basement room where natural gas built up, before the explosion and fire.

The ATF had not determined when the pipe was disconnected, or by whom, but it it bypassed a safety feature intended to vent gas from the basement room to the exterior.

Frank Zakar, Senior Metallurgist, Materials Laboratory Division said a mercury service regulator not connected to its vent line “was the most likely source of the natural gas release in the meter room.”

“The gas accumulated in the meter room to an explosive level, and found an ignition source,” said Zakar, without concluding what the ignition might have been.

In its report to the NTSB, Washington Gas suggested the disconnection may have happened during the explosion.

Sumwalt and NTSB investigators said evidence showed the pipe had likely been disconnected for a period of time — or perhaps never been connected — since there was no evidence it had uncoupled during the explosion.

Rachael Gunaratnam told Sumwalt Washington Gas was responsible for maintenance of the vent line.

The Aug. 10, 2016 explosion in the garden-style apartment left dozens hospitalized, including three firefighters.

In opening the meeting, Sumwalt said agency was aware the almost-three year investigation had been frustrating to survivors and families, “during a time already marked by pain and loss.”

Sumwalt asked families to realize the NTSB agency has done a thorough, time-consuming examination, “so others will be spared a future pain and loss.”

