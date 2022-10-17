Man identified in fatal Montgomery Co. crash

Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown, died as a passenger of the blue 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in the crash in Montgomery County on Saturday.

Police have identified a man who died in a car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland on Saturday night.

Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown, was a passenger in the blue 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in the crash.

Montgomery County police said around 11:15 p.m., officers got a call to the area of Frederick Road and Plummer Drive in Germantown regarding the crash. They said their original investigation discovered a silver 2006 Ford F250 traveling southbound on Frederick Road.

Then, the Jeep turned left from northbound Frederick Road onto westbound Plummer Drive. That’s when police say the Jeep struck the Ford at the intersection.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found Beltran and pronounced him deceased.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 240-773-6620.

There is a GoFundMe page setup in Beltran’s honor.

Below is the location of the crash: