Man dead in Montgomery Co. crash

Around 11:15 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, responded to the crash in the area of Frederick Road and Plummer Drive in Germantown.

A man is dead following a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Saturday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, responded to the crash in the area of Frederick Road and Plummer Drive in Germantown.

Police say the crash involved the collision of a Jeep and a truck. There were no further details on the nature of the crash.

The male passenger of a Jeep involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man driving the Jeep was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver and passengers of the truck were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

See the location of the crash below: