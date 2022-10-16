RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
Man dead in Montgomery Co. crash

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 16, 2022, 11:03 AM

A man is dead following a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Saturday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, responded to the crash in the area of Frederick Road and Plummer Drive in Germantown.

Police say the crash involved the collision of a Jeep and a truck. There were no further details on the nature of the crash.

The male passenger of a Jeep involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man driving the Jeep was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver and passengers of the truck were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

See the location of the crash below:

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

