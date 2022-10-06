RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Fire at Glenmont apt. complex causes $600K in damages

October 6, 2022, 10:31 AM

Sixteen adults and five children are without a home after a fire ripped through a three-story apartment complex on Glenmont Circle, near the 4th District Police Station.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer
It started around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle and continued into early Thursday morning.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer
The fire started on a couch outside and spread to a utility closet and then to the causeway for the air conditioning before going into the building.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer
Around 95 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire.

Montgomery County fire officials say no one was seriously injured, but the fire caused around $600,000 in damage.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

