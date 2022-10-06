Fire at Glenmont apt. complex causes $600K in damages

A fire at a three-story apartment complex in Glenmont caused $600,000 damage.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, 16 adults and five children are without a home after a fire ripped through a three-story apartment complex in Glenmont.

It started around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle, near the 4th District Police Station, and continued into early Thursday morning.

The fire started on a couch outside and spread to a utility closet and then to the causeway for the air conditioning before going into the building.

Around 95 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire.

Montgomery County fire officials say no one was seriously injured, but the fire caused around $600,000 in damage.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.