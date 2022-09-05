Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
5 charged in connection with fights at Gaithersburg high school football game

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

September 19, 2022, 11:52 PM

Police in Gaithersburg, Maryland, said five people — four juveniles and one man — have been charged in connection with a brawl that broke out at a high school football game Friday night.

The four minors were charged with assault, while a 19-year-old man from Germantown has been charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and two other charges.

The incident took place at Gaithersburg High School during a varsity high school football game between Gaithersburg and Northwest. After players and coaches started fighting on the field, police said other “physical altercations began to break out” all over the school’s property.

Officer Dan Lane, a spokesperson for the Gaithersburg Police Department, said the charges were a result of “fights that occurred off the field and as crowds were dispersing,”

Gaithersburg Principal Cary Dimmick and Northwest Principal Scott Smith issued a joint message Saturday stating all “football operations” at both schools were temporarily suspended.

In addition, both institutions plan to review their security procedures for athletic events. Once completed, the findings will be shared with their respective school communities.

At his weekly briefing with reporters on Monday, Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz said sports can often bring out the best in communities.

“Unfortunately, that night presented what sports can be at their worst,” he said, calling the incident “disappointing and somewhat shocking.”

Albornoz said that the school system “is treating this incident very seriously” and that “they have stepped up efforts with the Montgomery County Police Department on the safety and security side.”

WTOP has reached out to Montgomery County Public Schools for comment.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this story.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

