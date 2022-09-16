At least 1 arrested after brawl at Gaithersburg HS football game

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have arrested at least one person after a fight broke out during a high school football game at Gaithersburg High School Friday night.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. during the fourth quarter of a varsity football game between Gaithersburg and Northwest High School.

A source tells WTOP that the incident began with players fighting each other on the field before both teams’ coaching staffs attempted to stop the situation. However, the coaches then began fighting each other.

Didn’t catch the whole thing. But both benches are cleared. Games called pic.twitter.com/tbwP2t3Yd2 — Kyle Walsh (@Kdub_335) September 17, 2022

According to Gaithersburg police, as officers attempted to address the fight on the field, other “physical altercations began to break out” throughout the property.

Police arrested “a few individuals” involved in the fights around school property but did not say if any student-athletes or coaches were taken into custody.

One school staff member was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, while another person was treated at the scene. Police say one officer was injured during the incident but did not require medical attention.

Gaithersburg police will lead the investigation as to what caused the fight.

WTOP contacted Montgomery County Public Schools for comment.

It is the second time in a week that fights broke out during a high school game in Maryland. On Sept. 10, a game in Frederick County had to go on without spectators after two separate fights broke out in the stands.