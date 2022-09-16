Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | EPL resumes with tributes to queen | Wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours
At least 1 arrested after brawl at Gaithersburg HS football game

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

September 16, 2022, 11:36 PM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have arrested at least one person after a fight broke out during a high school football game at Gaithersburg High School Friday night.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. during the fourth quarter of a varsity football game between Gaithersburg and Northwest High School.

A source tells WTOP that the incident began with players fighting each other on the field before both teams’ coaching staffs attempted to stop the situation. However, the coaches then began fighting each other.

According to Gaithersburg police, as officers attempted to address the fight on the field, other “physical altercations began to break out” throughout the property.

Police arrested “a few individuals” involved in the fights around school property but did not say if any student-athletes or coaches were taken into custody.

One school staff member was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, while another person was treated at the scene. Police say one officer was injured during the incident but did not require medical attention.

Gaithersburg police will lead the investigation as to what caused the fight.

WTOP contacted Montgomery County Public Schools for comment.

It is the second time in a week that fights broke out during a high school game in Maryland. On Sept. 10, a game in Frederick County had to go on without spectators after two separate fights broke out in the stands.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

