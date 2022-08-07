WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Potomac sisters who died…

Potomac sisters who died in NY fire to be remembered at Monday service

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

August 7, 2022, 10:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Funeral services are set for Monday for the Potomac, Maryland, sisters killed during a fire in a Long Island vacation home.

Jillian Rose Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Eliza Wiener, 19, will be remembered at an 11 a.m. service at the Washington Hebrew Congregation in D.C., with their burial to follow at Garden of Remembrance in Clarksburg.

The congregation at 3935 Macomb St., NW, will stream the funeral and Monday’s 7:30 p.m. Shiva services from the Julia Bindeman Suburban Center at 11810 Falls Road in Potomac.

“The Wiener family has requested that all those attending must take a rapid COVID-19 test before arriving and wear a mask at the funeral and Shiva,” a message on the congregation’s website said.

Jillian and Lindsay were asleep when the Aug. 3 fire tore through the Sag Harbor home where their family was vacationing. The rest of the family escaped the rental property.

The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for Girls in Bethesda, with Jillian graduating in 2019 and Lindsay in 2021.

An obituary for the two describes them as “each uniquely special” with “the best qualities any parent would hope in their children.”

Jillian “was a yoga instructor, played ice hockey fearlessly, adored her camping days and friends at Camp Seneca Lake, and she loved her ChiO sisters at Michigan,” the obituary said.

Lindsay attended Tulane University. “Her lighthearted nature and love of life endeared her to many. Her favorite times were spent with friends. She loved her camping days and friends at CSL, and her Kappa sisters,” the obituary said.

Contributions in Jillian’s memory may be made to Coral Gardeners, while contributions in Lindsay’s memory may be made to Tulane University in the name of the Lindsay Wiener Memorial Fund.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up