Potomac sisters who died in NY fire to be remembered at Monday service

Funeral services are set for Monday for the Potomac, Maryland, sisters killed during a fire in a Long Island vacation home.

Jillian Rose Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Eliza Wiener, 19, will be remembered at an 11 a.m. service at the Washington Hebrew Congregation in D.C., with their burial to follow at Garden of Remembrance in Clarksburg.

The congregation at 3935 Macomb St., NW, will stream the funeral and Monday’s 7:30 p.m. Shiva services from the Julia Bindeman Suburban Center at 11810 Falls Road in Potomac.

“The Wiener family has requested that all those attending must take a rapid COVID-19 test before arriving and wear a mask at the funeral and Shiva,” a message on the congregation’s website said.

Jillian and Lindsay were asleep when the Aug. 3 fire tore through the Sag Harbor home where their family was vacationing. The rest of the family escaped the rental property.

The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for Girls in Bethesda, with Jillian graduating in 2019 and Lindsay in 2021.

An obituary for the two describes them as “each uniquely special” with “the best qualities any parent would hope in their children.”

Jillian “was a yoga instructor, played ice hockey fearlessly, adored her camping days and friends at Camp Seneca Lake, and she loved her ChiO sisters at Michigan,” the obituary said.

Lindsay attended Tulane University. “Her lighthearted nature and love of life endeared her to many. Her favorite times were spent with friends. She loved her camping days and friends at CSL, and her Kappa sisters,” the obituary said.

Contributions in Jillian’s memory may be made to Coral Gardeners, while contributions in Lindsay’s memory may be made to Tulane University in the name of the Lindsay Wiener Memorial Fund.