Tom Hucker concedes in Democratic race for council at-large

Montgomery County council member Tom Hucker has conceded in the race for an at-large seat.
Hucker, who currently serves as the District 5 council member in the Maryland county, gave up that seat to launch a short-lived campaign for county executive before shifting tracks to join a crowded Democratic race for the council at-large.
Although mail-in ballots are still being counted, early results showed Hucker trailing in sixth place as of Friday evening with about 10.5% of the vote.
Evan Glass, Will Jawando, Gabe Albornoz and Laurie-Anne Sayles were the four leaders out of the eight candidates on the Democratic ballot.
“While it looks like we came up short, I am proud of the positive campaign we ran and I have nothing but gratitude for all of the people around our great county who supported me,” Hucker said in an email to supporters.
“Over the months ahead, I will be doing everything I can to help turn out the vote in support of our Democratic nominees.”