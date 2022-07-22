WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Tom Hucker concedes in…

Tom Hucker concedes in Democratic race for council at-large

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

July 22, 2022, 8:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County council member Tom Hucker has conceded in the race for an at-large seat.

Hucker, who currently serves as the District 5 council member in the Maryland county, gave up that seat to launch a short-lived campaign for county executive before shifting tracks to join a crowded Democratic race for the council at-large.

Although mail-in ballots are still being counted, early results showed Hucker trailing in sixth place as of Friday evening with about 10.5% of the vote.

Evan Glass, Will Jawando, Gabe Albornoz and Laurie-Anne Sayles were the four leaders out of the eight candidates on the Democratic ballot.

“While it looks like we came up short, I am proud of the positive campaign we ran and I have nothing but gratitude for all of the people around our great county who supported me,” Hucker said in an email to supporters.

“Over the months ahead, I will be doing everything I can to help turn out the vote in support of our Democratic nominees.”

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

The FOIA backlog continued to grow last year

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up