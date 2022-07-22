Tom Hucker concedes in Democratic race for council at-large

"While it looks like we came up short, I am proud of the positive campaign we ran and I have nothing but gratitude for all of the people around our great county who supported me," Hucker told supporters.

Montgomery County council member Tom Hucker has conceded in the race for an at-large seat.

Hucker, who currently serves as the District 5 council member in the Maryland county, gave up that seat to launch a short-lived campaign for county executive before shifting tracks to join a crowded Democratic race for the council at-large.

Although mail-in ballots are still being counted, early results showed Hucker trailing in sixth place as of Friday evening with about 10.5% of the vote.

Evan Glass, Will Jawando, Gabe Albornoz and Laurie-Anne Sayles were the four leaders out of the eight candidates on the Democratic ballot.

“While it looks like we came up short, I am proud of the positive campaign we ran and I have nothing but gratitude for all of the people around our great county who supported me,” Hucker said in an email to supporters.

“Over the months ahead, I will be doing everything I can to help turn out the vote in support of our Democratic nominees.”