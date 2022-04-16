Montgomery Co. council member Hucker withdraws from executive race

There’s been a shake-up in the race for county executive race in Montgomery County, Maryland, as Tom Hucker withdraws his name from the running.

Hucker, a county council member, told WTOP he’s will run for the at large seat instead after being encouraged to continue with the council by constituents. He made his decision just before Friday’s filing deadline for candidates in the upcoming Maryland primary on July 19.

“I’ve had many conversations with residents countywide who encouraged me to address the serious challenges ahead of us from the next county council, particularly because it will have a majority of new members,” Hucker said.

While it was a tough decision to bow out of the race, Hucker said that in his 30 years of public service, “it is important to play the role where you can make the greatest amount of difference, to do the greatest good for people.”

“I think I can play that role in the county council, especially in the new council continue [and] to help lead the council in a very productive direction, because there’s so much so much work ahead of us,” he said.

His decision to run comes after one of the leading contenders for the at-large seat, Brandy Brooks, temporarily suspended her campaign after being accused of creating a hostile work environment for campaign staff, Maryland Matters reports.

Hucker served in the House of Delegates between 2007 to 2014 before joining the county council. He currently holds the District 5 seat, which includes Sliver Spring and Takoma Park.

Hucker’s departure narrows the field of county executive candidates to four Democrats and two Republicans.

In an interview with WTOP’s news partner Maryland Matters, Hucker cited priorities including education and addressing mental health needs.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.