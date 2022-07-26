WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Some Montgomery Co. residents…

Some Montgomery Co. residents will soon get help paying for home security cameras

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

July 26, 2022, 5:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to provide financial incentives to residents and business owners who buy and install security cameras.

Modeled on a similar program in D.C., the Private Security Camera Incentive Program aims to deter and help solve crime.

The program, which will be run by the Montgomery County Police Department, will be limited to “high priority areas” of the county that will be designated by the police chief.

The bill’s lead sponsor, Council Member Craig Rice, said the bill was born from a promise he made to Alexis Jones, whose 17-year-old son, Jailyn Jones, was found dead in a creek in January in Germantown.

Shortly before the council vote Tuesday, Rice recalled her pleading with neighbors to check if their security cameras captured any footage that could lead to her son’s killer.

“One of the first questions she asked was, ‘Was there anybody who saw anything?'” Rice said.

Of the opt-in incentive program, Rice said: “This is not about extending the arm of police. It’s not about infringing on people’s rights. This is about just making sure that people can feel as though they’re a little bit safer in their communities.”

Council Member Sidney Katz and Council President Gabe Albornoz joined as lead sponsors. Council members Will Jawando, Nancy Navarro, Tom Hucker and Andrew Friedson co-sponsored the legislation.

Albornoz said an increase in crime across the county was one of the top issues he heard from residents as he knocked on doors over the past year.

“I think it’s important for us to take advantage of technology to be able to address some real-life problems that we are seeing on the ground right now,” Albornoz said before the council vote.

Jawando supported the bill but also expressed caution, and he urged that the program be put in place “in a methodical way.”

An amendment introduced by Jawando, also approved unanimously, requires the police chief to consult with a diverse group of stakeholders on “putting out the rules of the road about how this program will be implemented.”

Under the bill, the police chief is also required to report annually to the council on the number of rebates and vouchers awarded and how the program is running.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

How two agencies are approaching employee training in a hybrid work setting

House shows love for some IT modernization funds, but not all of them

State Department has significant gaps in measuring DEIA improvements, GAO finds

Air Force hackathons show some ways security can be too much of a good thing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up