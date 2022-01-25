Male body found dead in Germantown

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating the body of an unidentified male found dead Monday afternoon.

Officers headed to Grotto Lane, a residential street off of Great Seneca Highway, in Germantown at around 3 p.m. after receiving a report of a dead body found outside.

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered a body of an African American male, who was heavyset and possibly in his late teens.

The male’s identity was not released, and no suspects were named at this time.

The Major Crimes Division is leading the investigation. The case is ongoing.

Below is a map of where the male’s body was found.