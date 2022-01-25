CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Male body found dead…

Male body found dead in Germantown

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

January 25, 2022, 2:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating the body of an unidentified male found dead Monday afternoon.

Officers headed to Grotto Lane, a residential street off of Great Seneca Highway, in Germantown at around 3 p.m. after receiving a report of a dead body found outside.

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered a body of an African American male, who was heavyset and possibly in his late teens.

The male’s identity was not released, and no suspects were named at this time.

The Major Crimes Division is leading the investigation. The case is ongoing.

Below is a map of where the male’s body was found.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

Navy appeals court decision barring punishment for SEALs who refused vaccine

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up