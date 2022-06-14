In an effort to help law enforcement, Montgomery County is considering a program that would make installing security cameras more affordable.

In an effort to help law enforcement, Maryland’s Montgomery County is considering a program that would make installing security cameras more affordable.

A bill before the County Council would create a security camera incentive program within Montgomery County’s Police Department.

Rebates or vouchers would be offered to residents and businesses to help cover the cost of buying a private security camera.

“Violent crime has increased both locally and nationally, but we can utilize camera technology to help solve these crimes,” said Council member Craig Rice, one of the bill’s sponsors, in a statement.

“Police recently used security camera footage to help solve a tragic murder in Germantown. By making security cameras available to members of the community who might not otherwise be able to afford them, we are empowering our residents to help make our communities safer.”

Police would maintain a record of the cameras registered through the program, and they would determine “priority areas” that would benefit most from such a program.

Montgomery County’s proposal is similar to one in place in D.C. Police there made nine arrests in the 2021 fiscal year, the county said, thanks in part to video footage from participants’ security cameras. These include seven arrests in murder cases and an arrest in a sexual assault case.

A public hearing on the bill is set for July 12.