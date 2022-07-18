Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
Montgomery Co. police provide updates on church fires

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

July 18, 2022, 11:47 PM

The investigation into the fire and vandalism of churches in Bethesda, Maryland, is being handled in juvenile court.

That’s the update Monday from Montgomery County police, who also added in a statement that “There is no ongoing threat to the community in relation to these incidents.”

Investigators with the Montgomery County police have been working with Montgomery County Fire & Rescue officials since fires and property damage were discovered at the churches earlier this month.

On July 9, fire officials discovered damages to the Wildwood Baptist Church and neighboring North Bethesda United Methodist Church, where a small fire had been started on the property outside, causing an estimated $1,000 in damages.

Then on July 10, firefighters responded to a call and found several church pews on fire at Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church.

No one was injured in the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services arson tip line at 240-777-2263.

