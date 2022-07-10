Montgomery Co. Fire investigating possible arson at Catholic church

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service are investigating an early Sunday morning fire at a Bethesda, Maryland, church as an arson.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service are beginning an arson investigation into an early Sunday morning fire at a Catholic church in Bethesda, Maryland.

Montgomery County firefighters received a call around 2:15 a.m. and found several church pews on fire at Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, which is located on Old Georgetown Road near the Capital Beltway.

.@MontgomeryCoMD @mcfrs Fire/Explosive Investigators seeking info RE this morning’s (2a) fire at Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church ANYONE w/ any info Call @mcfrs ARSON Tipline 240.777.2263 https://t.co/8LwDMTXE60 pic.twitter.com/osyYcSVRUY — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 10, 2022

Officials said the fire is out, and there were no injuries reported. Damages to the church are estimated to be around $50,000.

It is the second time the church has seen some sort of vandalism in the last couple of days according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Details about the previous vandalism are unknown at this time.

Investigators are seeking information. Anyone who may know something is asked to call the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tip line at 240-777-2263.

“They may not realize it’s important, but if they were in the area, anybody who lives in this area, if they saw any unusual activity after midnight and before 2 a.m., call us,” said Piringer.

Below is the location of the church: