RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. Fire investigating…

Montgomery Co. Fire investigating possible arson at Catholic church

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

July 10, 2022, 9:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service are beginning an arson investigation into an early Sunday morning fire at a Catholic church in Bethesda, Maryland.

Montgomery County firefighters received a call around 2:15 a.m. and found several church pews on fire at Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, which is located on Old Georgetown Road near the Capital Beltway.

Officials said the fire is out, and there were no injuries reported. Damages to the church are estimated to be around $50,000.

It is the second time the church has seen some sort of vandalism in the last couple of days according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Details about the previous vandalism are unknown at this time.

Investigators are seeking information. Anyone who may know something is asked to call the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tip line at 240-777-2263. 

“They may not realize it’s important, but if they were in the area, anybody who lives in this area, if they saw any unusual activity after midnight and before 2 a.m., call us,” said Piringer.

Below is the location of the church:

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House outlines federal efforts to ensure access to abortion services

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up