Two men arrested in connection with deadly Rockville motel shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with a Rockville motel shooting that killed a man Wednesday night.

Two men have been arrested in connection with a Rockville motel shooting that killed a man in Montgomery County, Maryland, Wednesday night.

32-year-old Micah Clemons, of Virginia, and 34-year-old Sergey Danshin, of Rockville, now face first degree murder charges and various gun charges.

Montgomery County police said 39-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Mena was staying at the Red Roof Inn on Shady Grove Road when there was a knock at his door. Officers said he stepped outside to speak with the suspects when he was shot.

He died at the scene.

Officers came to the motel to investigate the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

A map of the area is below.