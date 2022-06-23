Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Man shot dead in Rockville motel

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

June 23, 2022, 7:31 AM

A man is dead following a shooting inside a Red Roof Inn in Rockville, Maryland.

Officers were called for a report of a shooting at the Red Roof Inn, located at 16001 Shady Grove Road, at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Montgomery County police.

That’s where they said a man was found shot. Police said he died at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police said suspects are in custody, but did not specify how many people are involved.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the deadly shooting.

