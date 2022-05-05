RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Suspects sought in Silver…

Suspects sought in Silver Spring CVS shooting

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 5, 2022, 2:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for suspects after a Silver Spring CVS was robbed and held up at gunpoint.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 12300 block of Georgia Avenue. In a news release, police said a woman entered the store and started putting products in her bag.

When she went to leave, an employee tried to stop her by standing in front of the sliding glass exit. That’s when a man — the second suspect — allegedly fired a handgun into the bottom panel of the door.

Both the man and woman then fled with the stolen goods.

The woman is described as Hispanic, approximately 5’6″ tall and weighing around 150 pounds. She has brown hair that she wore in a bun at the time. She was wearing a red shirt, multicolored leggings, and white shoes, and carried a white and yellow bag.

The man is described as Hispanic. He’s bald and was wearing a dark-colored shirt with a red striped mask covering his face.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to call the Fourth District Investigative Section at 240-773- 5530 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A photo of the suspect in the Gaithersburg, Maryland, pharmacy shooting. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

SSA acting commissioner ‘concerned’ about employee exhaustion, lack of engagement

VA hired 59,000 employees this fiscal year, but still struggles with workforce shortages

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up