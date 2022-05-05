Suspects sought in Silver Spring CVS shooting

Montgomery County police are looking for suspects after a Gaithersburg pharmacy was robbed and held up at gunpoint.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for suspects after a Silver Spring CVS was robbed and held up at gunpoint.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 12300 block of Georgia Avenue. In a news release, police said a woman entered the store and started putting products in her bag.

When she went to leave, an employee tried to stop her by standing in front of the sliding glass exit. That’s when a man — the second suspect — allegedly fired a handgun into the bottom panel of the door.

Both the man and woman then fled with the stolen goods.

The woman is described as Hispanic, approximately 5’6″ tall and weighing around 150 pounds. She has brown hair that she wore in a bun at the time. She was wearing a red shirt, multicolored leggings, and white shoes, and carried a white and yellow bag.

The man is described as Hispanic. He’s bald and was wearing a dark-colored shirt with a red striped mask covering his face.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to call the Fourth District Investigative Section at 240-773- 5530 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).