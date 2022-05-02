Ride On bus service expands next week

The schedules of all Ride On routes — with the sole exception of 301 — are being adjusted. It will result in service being restored to 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

Montgomery County, Maryland, is bolstering its Ride On bus service starting this Sunday.

One of the notable improvements concerns Route 4: it will be extended — from Connecticut and Howard avenues in Kensington to the Wheaton Metro Station.

“These service improvements are a step in the right direction,” said the director of the county’s Department of Transportation, Chris Conklin, in a statement. “They provide access and opportunity to residents who need it.”

The new schedules can be found on the Ride On website.

Ride On service remains free through at least July 2, and while masks are no longer required, they are still being encouraged.

The county also reminds riders that bus interiors — as well as their filter and ventilation systems — are being treated with disinfectant.