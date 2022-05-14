Man shot at Silver Spring Metro station, service on hold

Bus and train service at the Silver Spring Transit Center is stalled as Metro Transit Police investigate a shooting in Maryland.

The South entrance to the station is also closed, but the north entrance has reopened, according to Metro.

A man was shot around 9 a.m. and was taken to the hospital — he’s expected to be OK, Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for Metro Transit Police, told WTOP.

Ly said police believe the man was involved in an altercation with the suspect when he was shot.

Here’s a map of where the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Lauren Hamilton contributed to this report.