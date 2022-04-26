RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits rail, fuel facilities | US promises more Ukraine aid | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Photos
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. council president…

Montgomery Co. council president supports ‘viable option’ for housing on Chevy Chase Library renovation

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

April 26, 2022, 12:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The council president for Montgomery County, Maryland, said he would support a “viable option” for adding housing to the Chevy Chase Library renovation plans.

During his Monday briefing with reporters, Council President Gabe Albornoz was asked about a Sunday rally where supporters of a proposal to incorporate housing into plans to renovate the library were shouted at by opponents.

“What I support is looking to see if this is a viable option,” Albornoz said, “but that would have to include a traffic study.”

The plan would add housing to the library which is located on Connecticut Avenue across from the Chevy Chase Country Club. However, Albornoz said it’s far too soon to say exactly what is planned for the site.

“We have to make sure that, from an infrastructure standpoint, that space can handle the kind of development that’s being projected,” he said

The county’s Department of General Services conducted a survey in 2021 to gauge public opinion on two options: one that would renovate the library and the other would add housing. The DGS website has a page where comments are still being taken.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers separated for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up