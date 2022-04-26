Montgomery Co. council president supports ‘viable option’ for housing on Chevy Chase Library renovation

"What I support is looking to see if this is a viable option," Albornoz said, adding, " but that would have to include a traffic study."

The council president for Montgomery County, Maryland, said he would support a “viable option” for adding housing to the Chevy Chase Library renovation plans.

During his Monday briefing with reporters, Council President Gabe Albornoz was asked about a Sunday rally where supporters of a proposal to incorporate housing into plans to renovate the library were shouted at by opponents.

“What I support is looking to see if this is a viable option,” Albornoz said, “but that would have to include a traffic study.”

The plan would add housing to the library which is located on Connecticut Avenue across from the Chevy Chase Country Club. However, Albornoz said it’s far too soon to say exactly what is planned for the site.

“We have to make sure that, from an infrastructure standpoint, that space can handle the kind of development that’s being projected,” he said

The county’s Department of General Services conducted a survey in 2021 to gauge public opinion on two options: one that would renovate the library and the other would add housing. The DGS website has a page where comments are still being taken.