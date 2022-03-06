CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Ride On bus increases service in Montgomery Co.

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 6, 2022, 8:47 AM

As the word “normal” starts creeping back into everyone’s vocabulary, the Ride On bus in Montgomery County, Maryland, is starting to operate more normally as well.

Beginning March 13, Ride On will increase its service by returning routes along with increasing the frequency of its current routes. The bump in service will bring Ride On to 86% of its pre-pandemic level of operations.

According to Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation, what’s included in this service increase is:

  • Ride On Flex, the on-demand service in Wheaton/Glenmont and Rockville, will resume service.
  • Ride On extRa, the limited-stop service along MD 355 between Lakeforest Transit Center and Medical Center, will resume service.
  • Flash, the bus rapid transit bus line servicing US 29, will resume full weekday service and will continue to service the Food and Drug Administration campus in White Oak.
  • Ride On buses will increase service on routes 9, 14, 20, 30, 43, 56, 61, 63, and 100.
  • Trip planning and real-time bus arrival information is available online.

Ride On bus service remains free for all riders until at least July 2.

Despite how normal it’s starting to feel, there’s still a federal mandate in effect that requires passengers to wear a face covering when traveling by public transportation.

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

