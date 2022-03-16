RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Multi-vehicle crash snarls Beltway’s Outer Loop in Montgomery Co.

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 16, 2022, 2:17 PM

All lanes of the Outer Loop of the Beltway are shut down in Montgomery County, Maryland, after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer
All lanes of the Outer Loop of the Beltway are shut down in Montgomery County, Maryland, after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon that involved a fuel leak.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service/Pete Piringer
(1/2)

All lanes of the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway were shut down in Montgomery County, Maryland, after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon that involved a fuel leak.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. under the Rockville Pike, at the split for I-270 north and involved two tractor-trailers, a box trucks and two other vehicles.

One lane was reopened at about 1:40. Still, as of 2:20 p.m., traffic was backed up to Colesville Road in Silver Spring.

He said three people have been taken taken to a hospital, and several others are being evaluated. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

