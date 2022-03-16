Multi-vehicle crash snarls Beltway’s Outer Loop in Montgomery Co.

All lanes of the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway were shut down in Montgomery County, Maryland, after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon that involved a fuel leak.

All lanes of the Outer Loop of the Beltway are shut down in Montgomery County, Maryland, after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer All lanes of the Outer Loop of the Beltway are shut down in Montgomery County, Maryland, after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon that involved a fuel leak. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service/Pete Piringer ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

All lanes of the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway were shut down in Montgomery County, Maryland, after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon that involved a fuel leak.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. under the Rockville Pike, at the split for I-270 north and involved two tractor-trailers, a box trucks and two other vehicles.

One lane was reopened at about 1:40. Still, as of 2:20 p.m., traffic was backed up to Colesville Road in Silver Spring.

He said three people have been taken taken to a hospital, and several others are being evaluated. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.