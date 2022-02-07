Montgomery Co. police say search for Germantown shooting suspect ongoing

Montgomery County police say that a search continued for two suspects involved in a shooting Sunday night.

The shooting happened near Nerwinder Court in Germantown, Maryland.

Police said that the adult male was shot and transported to an area hospital after two suspects fled on foot.

Police have since set up a wide perimeter, which included a helicopter and K-9 unit assistance in Germantown. They were unable to confirm if the helicopter was still in the air and if the search was ongoing.

This is a developing story.