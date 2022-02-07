OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. police say…

Montgomery Co. police say search for Germantown shooting suspect ongoing

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com
Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 7, 2022, 12:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County police say that a search continued for two suspects involved in a shooting Sunday night.

The shooting happened near Nerwinder Court in Germantown, Maryland.

Police said that the adult male was shot and transported to an area hospital after two suspects fled on foot.

Police have since set up a wide perimeter, which included a helicopter and K-9 unit assistance in Germantown. They were unable to confirm if the helicopter was still in the air and if the search was ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up