Investigators look for cause of Montgomery Co. house fire

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a split-level house in the Gaithersburg, Maryland-area Tuesday morning.

The two-alarm blaze occurred around 4 a.m. on Sabbath Court, which is not far from Goshen Road.

The fire likely started outside the back of the house, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said in a tweeted video.

He said the people living in the home managed to get out safely.

Several cats are missing, and several chickens in a coop near the house survived “the ordeal,” Piringer said.

Damage is estimated at between $600,000 and $700,000, he said.

2-alarm house fire on Sabbath Ct @MontgomeryCoMD initial dispatch about 4 AM https://t.co/DP2ISkz45o — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 1, 2022

