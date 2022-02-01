CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Investigators look for cause of Montgomery Co. house fire

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

February 1, 2022, 8:54 AM

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a split-level house in the Gaithersburg, Maryland-area Tuesday morning.

The two-alarm blaze occurred around 4 a.m. on Sabbath Court, which is not far from Goshen Road.

The fire likely started outside the back of the house, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said in a tweeted video.

He said the people living in the home managed to get out safely.

Several cats are missing, and several chickens in a coop near the house survived “the ordeal,” Piringer said.

Damage is estimated at between $600,000 and $700,000, he said.

Below is a map of where the fire occurred:

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

