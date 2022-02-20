OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Fire burns Montgomery Co. home for second time in decade, displaces 2 causing millions in damages

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com
Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 20, 2022, 4:04 AM

Fire officials also say that the same house was damaged by a fire in 2012. Afterward, the home was completely rebuilt with an added sprinkler system.
Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
No one was injured in the blaze, but damages to the home are estimated to be over $2.5 million dollars.
Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
(1/3)
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says a destructive house fire in Dickerson, Maryland, displaced two people on Saturday.

Officials said they got a call from a neighbor Saturday afternoon who saw smoke coming out of the home on Beallsville Road around 4 p.m.

They suspect the weekend’s wave of strong wind gusts and an open damper may have caused fire embers from the fireplace to spread across rooms in the home.

The residents, according to officials, used the fireplace earlier that day.

No one was injured in the blaze, but damages to the home are estimated to exceed $2.5 million dollars.

Fire officials also say that the same house was damaged by a fire in 2012. Afterward, the home was completely rebuilt with an added sprinkler system.

This time, while the fire is contained, investigators say the home is a total loss.

Firefighters said they planned to remain at the scene of the fire overnight and have cleared the roadway around the home.

