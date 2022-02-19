Wind advisory issued for DC area as cold front passes Saturday

Cold and blustery weather returns as a cold front passes through the D.C. area. Hold on to you hat, it's going to be windy. Here's what you need to know.

The Friday start of 60-degree weather dipped by the afternoon and continued overnight. Another cold front will pass through the area Saturday morning, followed by strong, gusty winds again all afternoon.

A wind advisory remains in effect for most of the area from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter. Expect wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph up to as high as 50 mph.

“Another quick-moving cold front will pass through the area Saturday morning, followed by strong, gusty winds again all afternoon,” Ritter said.

Secure any loose outdoor objects; tree limbs could also be blown down resulting in a few power outages. Increased fire danger is also expected and outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. .

The National Weather Service also advised caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

On Friday morning, full wind restrictions were in place at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. This happens when there are sustained winds of 50 mph for 10 minutes or more or if gusts are over 50 mph for more than 15 minutes.

When full wind restrictions are in place, only cars, pickups, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy tractor-trailers can cross the bridge. Large trucks with a weigh under 64,000 pounds end up sidelined.

High pressure will build in for Sunday and get rid of the winds and bring abundant sunshine. The next chance for any substantial precipitation won’t be until the middle of next week.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Cold and blustery with strong gusty winds. Mix of clouds and sun.

Highs: mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and not as windy. Chilly.

Highs: low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Much warmer.

Highs: upper 50s to low 60s.

