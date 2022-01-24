Wheaton house fire kills dog, displaces 4 people

A family’s dog has died and four people were left without a home after their house in Wheaton, Maryland, went up in flames early Monday morning.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said a two-story house in the 2600 block of Harris Avenue caught fire around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
More than 60 firefighters responded to the scene and helped tame the flames within an hour.
The four people inside were able to self-evacuate without any injuries, but their dog, which was located on the second floor, did not survive.
Overnight/early morning Monday 1/24 (~230a) Wheaton house fire on Harris Ave @MontgomeryCoMD (video) @mcfrs BC704 arriving on scene moments after PE718, AT718 report on scene w/ 1st floor of 2-sty single family house ‘well-involved’ – Task Force being dispatched https://t.co/ao85eSCWLQ pic.twitter.com/OczPgzwLKs
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 24, 2022
Below is a map of the area: