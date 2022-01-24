CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Wheaton house fire kills dog, displaces 4 people

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

January 24, 2022, 7:34 AM

Courtesy Montgomery Fire & Rescue/Pete Piringer
Courtesy Montgomery Fire & Rescue/Pete Piringer
An early morning house fire in Wheaton, Maryland, killed a family’s dog and displaced four people.

Courtesy Montgomery Fire & Rescue/Pete Piringer
A family’s dog has died and four people were left without a home after their house in Wheaton, Maryland, went up in flames early Monday morning.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said a two-story house in the 2600 block of Harris Avenue caught fire around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

More than 60 firefighters responded to the scene and helped tame the flames within an hour.

The four people inside were able to self-evacuate without any injuries, but their dog, which was located on the second floor, did not survive.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

