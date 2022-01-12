Footage in fatal police-involved Montgomery Co. shooting released

Footage from December's fatal police-involved shooting in Montgomery County was released Wednesday by Maryland's Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General.

Footage from December’s fatal police-involved shooting in Montgomery County was released Wednesday by Maryland’s Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General.

The shooting happened Dec. 29 during a traffic stop.

In the video, which is available on YouTube, but cannot be embedded — and WTOP warns you that it is graphic — police officers in Montgomery County pull over a white Mercedes at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Dartmouth Avenue, allegedly because it matched the description they had from an off-duty officer for a vehicle and suspect wanted in a 4:15 a.m. shooting of a man in the 900 block of Bonifant Street.

Officers in the video can be heard telling the driver to put their hands out the window. Both the driver and the passenger do.

Moments later, video shows the passenger open their door and point a gun at police.

Osman Sesay, 27, of Silver Spring, was killed in the ensuing exchange of gunfire.

Police said Sesay’s handgun was recovered from the scene.