CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. police shoot…

Montgomery Co. police shoot and kill person who fired at them during traffic stop

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

December 29, 2021, 8:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One person is dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Silver Spring, Maryland, during a traffic stop. Montgomery County police officers had stopped a vehicle as part of an investigation into another shooting.

The officer-involved shooting occurred, Montgomery County police said, as officers were looking for a suspect in a Silver Spring shooting that occurred around 4:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Bonifant Street.

When Third District officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle a half-mile away at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Dartmouth Avenue, someone in the vehicle fired rounds at the officers, police said.

Police said officers returned fire and struck the person, who died on the scene.

The person’s identity has not been released yet.

The man who was shot in the earlier incident on Bonifant Street was taken to the hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that someone from the Maryland Office of the Attorney General Independent Investigation Division also is on scene.

Here is a map of where the two shootings in Silver Spring occurred. (Courtesy Google)

WTOP has a reporter headed to the scene.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

After turbulent cyber year, agencies enter 2022 with fresh security crisis on hand

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

DoD is likely missing tens of thousands of hazing incidents, watchdog says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up