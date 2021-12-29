Montgomery Co. police shoot and kill person who fired at them during traffic stop

One person is dead Wednesday after being shot by Montgomery County police officers in Silver Spring, Maryland, during a traffic stop as they investigated an earlier shooting.

One person is dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Silver Spring, Maryland, during a traffic stop. Montgomery County police officers had stopped a vehicle as part of an investigation into another shooting.

The officer-involved shooting occurred, Montgomery County police said, as officers were looking for a suspect in a Silver Spring shooting that occurred around 4:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Bonifant Street.

When Third District officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle a half-mile away at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Dartmouth Avenue, someone in the vehicle fired rounds at the officers, police said.

Police said officers returned fire and struck the person, who died on the scene.

The person’s identity has not been released yet.

The man who was shot in the earlier incident on Bonifant Street was taken to the hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that someone from the Maryland Office of the Attorney General Independent Investigation Division also is on scene.

