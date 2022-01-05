DC Temple opens up tickets to the public for spring open house

Tickets are now available to the public to visit the Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kensington, Maryland, this spring.

Known by many locals as the Mormon Temple, the historic building that towers over the Capital Beltway is normally closed to the public except during an annual spring open house.

This year’s open house runs from April 28 to June 4, excluding Sundays. Public tours last about 45 minutes and include a self-guided walk through the remodeled interior of the temple that also involves scaling more than 150 stairs, so visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes.

Tickets to access the temple are not necessary, but reservations for timed-entry parking tickets and shuttle service from the Forest Glen Metro Station are required because on-site parking is limited. Tickets are free and are available starting Wednesday at dctemple.org.

“While we want to open the doors to everyone to come and see inside the temple, we encourage people to plan ahead and get their tickets as soon as possible,” said Washington D.C. Temple Open House Committee Co-Chair Kent Colton in a news release. “Our 33 days for a public open house will go very quickly.”