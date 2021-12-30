Silver Spring high school: Track coach arrested for sexual intercourse with minor

Northwood High School in Silver Spring says a man recently arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for allegedly having sex with a minor was a security assistant and track and field coach at the school.

Northwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, says a man recently arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for allegedly having sex with a minor was a security assistant and track and field coach at the school.

In a letter to the school, principal Jonathan Garrick said the charges 31-year-old Giovanni Di Angelo Reumante faces allegedly involved sexual intercourse with a minor student who is now a graduate of the school.

Garrick said that Reumante was “immediately placed on administrative leave and is not allowed in our school or on our grounds.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Reumante at Dulles International Airport on Friday. He was wanted in Montgomery County on felony child molestation charges.

He was arrested Tuesday after arriving on a flight from the Dominican Republic.

“The allegations against Mr. Reumante are troubling, reprehensible, and are contrary to the principles and values of MCPS and our community,” Garrick said in the letter.

“The safety and security of our students is our top priority and we continue to work every day with our partners in the Montgomery County Police Department, the State’s Attorney’s Office, and Child

Protective Services to ensure that we are providing a safe environment for our students

and staff.”

In the letter, Garrick stated that Reumante was known to serve as a coach on a club track and field team and that Montgomery County police are concerned that there may be other victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the MCPD Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.