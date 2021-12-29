CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Montgomery Co. man arrested at Dulles on felony child molestation charges

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

December 29, 2021, 9:01 PM

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Montgomery County, Maryland, man at Dulles International Airport on felony child molestation charges.

Giovanni Di Angelo Reumante, 31, of Takoma Park, was arrested Tuesday after arriving on a flight from the Dominican Republic. He was wanted by Montgomery County police.

Reumante’s arrest is one of two by CBP officers in one week for felony child sex assault and molestation charges, a CBP news release said.

On Dec. 24, CBP officers at Dulles arrested Sir Chuku Maurice Ngare, 44, of Georgia, at the departure gate for a flight to Germany. There had been a warrant on Ngare requested by the Cobb County, Georgia, sheriff’s office filed on Nov. 24.

The men have been turned over to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police to initiate extradition proceedings.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

