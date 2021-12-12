Montgomery Co. libraries to expand hours come January

Life for readers in Montgomery County, Maryland who prefer paper copies of books just got a bit easier — a news release says the county's public libraries are expanding their hours starting in January.

“Our libraries are critical gathering epicenters throughout our communities where many residents rely on, not just access to books, but to the internet as well,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a news release.

With the exception of two branches — Maggie Nightingale (Poolesville), which is currently closed, and Noyes Library for Young Children — all libraries will expand services to the following hours on Jan. 2:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“One of my highest priorities is to work toward providing equity of service to our community members,” the libraries’ director Anita Vassallo said in a news release. “By equalizing and restoring hours at all of our branches, we are taking a huge step in continuing this mission.”