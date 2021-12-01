CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
1 killed in Montgomery County house fire

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

December 6, 2021, 10:35 PM

A man has died in a wind-driven fire that raced through a two-story home in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in Cabin John. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said firefighters found the single-family home engulfed in flames on Anchorage Drive off MacArthur Boulevard.

Firefighters found the 87-year-old man and removed him from the burning home, but he did not survive his injuries. A second occupant of the home was unhurt.

Piringer said some 65 firefighters were on the scene of the fire, which is believed to have started in the living room. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A wind advisory is in effect for the D.C. area until midnight.

