Rockville man charged with attempted murder in McDonald’s stabbing

Isiah Anthony Hollins was arrested Friday on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment for allegedly stabbing a man multiple times at McDonald's.

A Rockville, Maryland, man faces attempted murder and assault charges after a fight between two employees at a McDonald’s restaurant ended in a stabbing on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Thirty-one-year-old Isiah Anthony Hollins was arrested Friday on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment for allegedly stabbing a man multiple times outside the McDonald’s at 1390 Rockville Pike.

Officers arrived at the scene Tuesday evening around 11 p.m. and found a man in the parking lot suffering from non life-threatening knife wounds to his face and arms, police said.

Detectives believe the fight started inside the restaurant and moved out to the lot, where the suspect pulled a knife from his vehicle and stabbed the victim repeatedly before driving off.

In a news release, the Rockville City Police Department said a warrant was issued for Hollins’ arrest on Nov. 17. He was located in Silver Spring two days later and taken into custody without incident by Montgomery County police.